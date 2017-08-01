Man involved in Oak Island shooting identified

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — There are new details in last month’s deadly shooting in Oak Island.

According to a news release, officials identified the second person involved as Thomas Everette Craddock, 58.

Oak Island Police responded to the Driftwood Motel around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, July 22.

According to the 911 calls, a man who says he is the property manager called 911 to give them a tag number of Toyota Tundra. You hear someone yelling “back up” before the caller comes back on the line and tells the 911 operator, “I just shot this dude, he tried to cut me.”

The 911 operator asks if he is injured, but only heavy breathing is heard for a moment.

In the background of the call, you can hear an unidentified person say, “face is bleeding real bad. He stabbed ya just now?” Before the caller says, “He tried to! I tried to get him off of me.”

The caller once again tells 911, “I’m the property manager here. A guy tried to stab me, I had to shoot him. Oh my God.”

The operator asks, “Why did you shoot him, sir?” and the caller responds, “He has a knife, he had a knife on me. He was on top of me.”

Oak Island Police said the victim was identified as Michael Christopher Auvil, 36. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police also said they were working with the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office to discuss the circumstances of the shooting and whether charges will be filed.