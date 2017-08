CHARLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — A lucky day for an Army veteran.

Allen Holderby bought a lottery ticket in Charlotte, scratched off the numbers, stared at the ticket and started shaking.

He had won a million dollars prize!

He say he called his wife, who called him a liar, but he claimed his prize last week and got his big check.

He took the lump sum of $600,000 and after taxes he walked away with $417,000.