Pender and Topsail looking to start off new year right

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Day two of football in our area, and the work got going early this morning across the region including in Pender County where we made our next stop.

There was no sleeping in for the Pender Patriots this morning as they got to work at 7:30 am. Every minute counts for the team and new head coach Tim Smith. The former New Hanover defensive coordinator is inheriting a team who has only won 7 games since 2013, and, like Trask, they will be joining the new Coastal 8 conference this season.

But Coach Smith is pleased with what he sees so far for his team.

“So far the guys are working well,” Smith said. “It’s just the numbers are the only thing that are an issue right now. But the guys that have shown up all have come out and been ultra respectful, busted their tails and they’re here for eachother. It’s been pretty good.”

The reunion between Smith and New Hanover on the football field will have to wait as the two teams are not scheduled to play each other this year.

Down the road in Hampstead, the Pirates didn’t quite have the season they wanted last year, so Coach Wayne Inman and company have their work cut out for them during these summer practice days. The Mideastern Conference is absolutely no slouch and Coach Inman is getting his team ready.

“We’ve had a long offseason it seems like,” Inman said. “We started in January getting back to work so to actually get back to the field and get to work and actually have football practice is what we work for.”

The Pirates, Patriots and Titans will all play in the Pender County Jamboree next week.