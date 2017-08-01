Pet Pals: Larry is a lovable grey cat looking for a place to call home

5-year-old Larry needs to find a loving home! Photo: Marissa Yoder/WWAY

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you need a furry four-legged friend who’s calm, cool and collected… Meet Larry!

Larry is a 5-year-old domestic shorthair cat.

He has a soft gray coat and loves to be held or sit on your lap.

He’s already neutered and ready to find his fur-ever home.

If you think Marvin could be a great addition to your family, head over to New Hanover County Animal Services.

County residents can adopt for just $70.

Adoption services are available between noon and 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday or on Saturday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To see other animals available for adoption, click here.