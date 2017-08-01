Pistol-packing bride arrested for pointing gun at groom

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee bride was arrested hours after saying “I do” when authorities say she pointed a gun at her groom.

Murfreesboro police Sgt. Kyle Evans told WTVF-TV on Monday that 25-year-old Kate Elizabeth Prichard was still in her wedding dress when she was arrested on an aggravated domestic assault charge.

Evans says officers responded to a report of Prichard and her husband arguing at a Clarion Inn motel a few hours after they were married. Police say witnesses reported that Prichard pulled a 9 mm pistol out of her dress, pointed it at her husband’s head and pulled the trigger.

The gun wasn’t loaded. Police say Prichard then loaded a round in the chamber and fired a shot in the air.

It’s unclear if Prichard has an attorney.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Wilmington Police investigating bank robbery
Read More»
12 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Man wanted in deadly Nixon Street shooting turns self in
Read More»
18 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Sheriff: 12 inmates used peanut butter to trick worker in their escape from jail
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments