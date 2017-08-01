Spay and neuter clinic performs 25,000th surgery

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A local spay and neuter clinic has 25,000 reasons to celebrate.

Tuesday, less than 4 years after it first opened, Fix a Friend celebrated its 25,000th surgery.

The lucky 25,000th patient will go home with a $100 gift card to Walmart, balloons and their surgery will be free.

Adopt an Angel opened the clinic in 2013.

It offers affordable services to rescue groups, shelters and the public.

“We opened this clinic because we were going into all the animal shelters as rescues and we were seeing so many animals that were just wonderful running out of time, just because there wasn’t enough homes,” said Jill Jones, Fix a Friend’s treasurer. “So we felt if we could fix as many as we could, then maybe we’d go in and see empty cages someday.”

Fix a Friend is located near mile maker 35 on Highway 17 in Brunswick  County.

 

