Verizon customers experiencing outages in Leland area

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Town of Leland tweeted Tuesday morning after getting reports of down data and cell phone service for Verizon customers.

Getting info that data and cell phone service is down along the 17 corridor in Leland. No infor on when things will be up and running. — Town of Leland (@Townofleland) August 1, 2017

We reached out to Verizon for a statement:

“We are aware of a service interruption affecting some customers in the area of the intersection of Rte. 17 and Rte. 74, as the result of two sites out of service in that area. Our network engineers are working with our vendor partners to resolve the issue quickly.”

No word on when service will be restored.