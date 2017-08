WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The man charged in a deadly Wilmington shooting made his first appearance in court this morning.

Freddie Fralin, 24, appeared in court on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and first degree murder.

Police say Fralin shot and killed Montez Greene, 27, near 6th and Nixon Streets Friday night.

Fralin turned himself in to authorities Monday night.

A judge ordered Fralin held without bond.

His next court date is set for August 17.