ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) –A Bladenboro man is going to prison after being sentenced as a habitual felon.

A jury found James Aaron Briggs, 33, guilty of obtaining property by false pretense following a trial in Bladen County.

In 2016, Briggs stole property from a building in Bladenboro and then pawned it. Documents from the pawn shop indicated Briggs pawned the items in exchange for money.

Briggs was sentenced as a habitual felon. He will spend between 6 and 8 years in prison.