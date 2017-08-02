CFCC hosts meeting to discuss next 5 years

CFCC Board of Trustees discuss future of the college (Photo: Kirsten Gutierrez)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The future of Cape Fear Community College, that was the focus of a meeting hosted by the Board of Trustees at Union Station in downtown Wilmington.

Wednesday night’s meeting was one of several meetings in the works to plan for the next five years.

Aside from board members, community leaders were also there.

It’s an event designed to get everyone talking about what’s best for the college, and ways to enhance education for its students.

“Well the purpose is to have a conversation,” Cape Fear Community College President, Amanda Lee said. “So you know, we don’t have anything in mind as we come into this. What we want to do is to really just give everybody an opportunity to share with us some things they may be aware of and some needs they have in their areas, that we could facilitate and be a part of fixing.”

Cape Fear Community College’s next step is a meeting with students, to see what the strengths, weaknesses and opportunities are for the upcoming years.

The Board of Trustees also plan on holding another work session to revise their vision, mission and goals for the future.