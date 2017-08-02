Eight more sea turtles released in Surf City

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Another big day on Topsail Island!

Volunteers show off a sea turtle on August 2, 2017 (Photo: Nancy Payne Bower)

The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center released eight more turtles this morning.

Seven Kemp Ridley’s and one Green Turtle returned to the sea.

A large crowd gathered by 9 a.m. to watch the rehabbed turtles be carried out into the ocean.

Volunteers like Nancy Payne Bower got there bright and early to tape off sections of the beach for the crowd to watch the turtles make their way through the waves.

Volunteers rope off sections of the ocean for a sea turtle release on August 2, 2017 (Photo: Nancy Payne Bower)

Bower wrote on Facebook, “Saw many tears as folks who got to know them said goodbye. They are home now, which is what it’s all about!”

The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center last released turtles on July 19. That’s when five turtles, including a 200 lb loggerhead, returned home.

