Eight more sea turtles released in Surf City

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Another big day on Topsail Island!

The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center released eight more turtles this morning.

Seven Kemp Ridley’s and one Green Turtle returned to the sea.

A large crowd gathered by 9 a.m. to watch the rehabbed turtles be carried out into the ocean.

Volunteers like Nancy Payne Bower got there bright and early to tape off sections of the beach for the crowd to watch the turtles make their way through the waves.

Bower wrote on Facebook, “Saw many tears as folks who got to know them said goodbye. They are home now, which is what it’s all about!”

The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center last released turtles on July 19. That’s when five turtles, including a 200 lb loggerhead, returned home.