Family of missing woman not giving up hope

Deborah Lynn Cavanaugh-Blades still missing, family not giving up hope (Photo: Facebook)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Deborah Lynn Cavanaugh-Blades of Wilmington, is still missing. WWAY first brought you the news Sunday.

Blades was last seen Saturday morning driving her husband’s 2012 white Chevy Equinox with black surf racks. As you can imagine, this week has been very hard on the Blades family, but they are not giving up hope.

“The roughest pure hell of my life,” husband, Peter Blades said.

Raw emotion from Peter who has no idea where his wife is.

“I said, ‘well maybe she’s gone for a walk.’ So I went out the front door and saw that my car was gone,” Peter said.

Peter says Blades has been dealing with depression following a medical infection in October. It was a situation that put her on medication. That medication, Peter said changed her completely.

“My wife is the most happy go lucky, beautiful, high spirited, encouraging woman,” Peter said.

But that is not the case anymore. Since October, Blades has been in and out of mental health facilities in hopes of reducing suicidal thoughts. Peter and Blades’s daughter Summer says she has not been herself for months.

“I did wonder if something like this could happen cause I was worried,” Summer said.

However, Summer never thought she would actually run away. Since Saturday the search for Blades has flooded social media.

“Out of all of this that’s been the biggest thing for me is seeing there’s over 41,000 people sharing this on Facebook,” Summer said.

Family, friends, and strangers all hoping and wishing Blades would come back. Summer and Peter want Blades to know how loved she is.

“That me and Summer love her dearly. We love her dearly. And we need her back home. We just need her back home,” Peter said.

“I love her, and that she’s my best friend and that I don’t know what I would do without her,” Summer said. “I mean I’m already experiencing it right now and it’s pretty much hell on earth for me. So I really, really, really, really, really need her to come home.”

They both want her to come home safely so she can get the help she needs.

“I want people to know that you know, me and my dad are hanging in there and that it’s tough, it’s really, really hard. But I’m a firm believer in God and I know that he has this situation and that he has this situation and he’s watching over her,” Summer said.

Peter said if you see Blades or the white Chevy Equinox with black surf racks please call police.

Peter adds his and Blades’s 24th anniversary is Monday and that all he wants is for her to come back home.