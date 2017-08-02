Glittery iPhone cases recalled for burn risk

(CNN) — A popular type of phone case is being recalled because of a risk of chemical burns.

Chinese-based compant Mixbin Electronics sells iPhone cases globally, both online and in stores.

Nearly 275,000 of the brand’s glittery cases are being recalled.

The cases contain an unidentified liquid. The manufacturer said the liquid can spill if the cases crack or break.

So far, there are 24 reports of chemical burns or skin irritation from the liquid inside of the case.

Customers are urged to stop using the cases immediately and request a refund from the company.