Wills Maxwell (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you love ice cream sandwiches, today’s your day.

Wednesday, Aug. 2, is National Ice Cream Sandwich Day. (Also, National Coloring Book Day.)

Nobody seems to know exactly how the unofficial holiday got started, but ice cream sandwiches reportedly date back to the turn of the century when a New York pushcart peddler began selling vanilla ice cream between two thin graham wafers.