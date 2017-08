Gregory Williams (Photo: District Attorney's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Leland man pleaded guilty this week to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

The crime happened in 2014.

Gregory Lynn Williams, 50, pleaded guilty to First Degree Sexual Offense.

Judge John Nobles sentenced Williams to between 12 and 19 years behind bars.

Once released, Williams will be on post-release supervision for 5 years and must register as a sex offender for 30 years.