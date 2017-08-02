Local business named one of the top solar contractors in the US

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An area solar contractor has been ranked nationally by Solar Power World magazine.

Cape Fear Solar Systems made the top 500 solar contractor lists. They ranked sixth in the state, and number one in Southeastern North Carolina for residential solar rooftop contractors.

“We are honored to be recognized for our accomplishments nationally and on a state level by Solar Power World. This is a big deal to us because we are a smaller company and pride ourselves in providing exceptional service. Each day, our team arrives to work with a smile and can-do attitude,” says John Donoghue, President of Cape Fear Solar. “I am extremely proud and grateful for having such a skilled team,” Donoghue adds.

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed by Solar Power World to recognize the work completed by solar contractors across the United States. Produced annually, the Top Solar Contractors list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar developers, subcontractors and installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets.