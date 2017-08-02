Man pleads guilty in shooting that injured dog

Roland Young (Photo: District Attorney's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wallace man is going to prison after pleading guilty in a Maple Hill shooting.

The District Attorney’s Office says a woman was walking her dog when Roland Young, 27, stopped and fired three to four shots at the dog. The woman was within 15 feet of the dog when the dog was hit by one of the bullets.

A witness who saw the shooting followed the car to Onslow County and confronted Young.

When Young was arrested, he still had the gun used in the shooting, as confirmed by ballistic tests.

The dog lived and recovered from its injuries.

Young pleaded guilty to one count of discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear.

Judge John Nobles sentenced Young to a maximum of 2 years and 9 months in prison.