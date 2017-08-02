Kathryn Ostrom honored with Randolph Award

WILMINGTON North Carolina (UNCWSports.com) – UNCW swimming standout Kathryn Ostrom was named recipient of the John H. Randolph Inspirational Award by the Colonial Athletic Association.

Colonial Athletic Association Award Release

The award recognizes individuals who through strength of character and human spirit serve as an inspiration to all to maximize their potential and ability for success.

It is named after former William & Mary athletic director John Randolph, who lost a courageous battle with cancer in 1995.

Ostrom became the second UNCW individual to earn the honor and the third overall. T.J. Carter of the men’s basketball program earned the honor in 2008 and the women’s soccer program was bestowed the honor in 2013.

Ostrom overcame heart valve surgery early in the UNCW career to cap her senior season as the program’s top swimmer in the 100 and 200 Breaststrokes. The St. Louis Park, Minn., native ranks among UNCW’s all-time fastest times in both events.