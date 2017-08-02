Paula Deen plans trip to Wilmington for book signing

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Lauded southern cook, restaurateur and author Paula Deen will be in the Port City next week.

Deen will be visiting Custom Home Furniture Galleries August 10 to celebrate the launch her latest furniture collection. She’ll also be signing copies of her new book “Favorite Recipes of the Lady and Her Friends.”

The public is invited to attend. The event is happening 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. at 3514 S. College Road in Wilmington.

Deen will meet visitors during the appearance and book signing. You can a buy copy of her book for $24.95.

