Rural community fighting for better internet service

Poor Signal in Maple Hill Photo: Hannah Patrick/WWAY

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Life with little to no internet could be pretty challenging in the world we live in, but that is the reality for dozens of families in rural Pender and Onslow counties.

“Internet may not be important to some people but when you have kids,” Tiffany Fore said.

Tiffany Fore and her husband have six kids. She said internet is more than just a luxury for them.

“Our kids go to South West Elementary and they actually assign them a computer to send home with them everyday and they require them to do their homework on the internet and it’s not possible,” Fore said. “They can’t connect.”

Fore said it is a challenge many people in Maple Hill face.

“In this area, we only have satellite internet,” Fore said. “I don’t know if you know how bad satellite internet is.”

Fore said they get no speed.

“We’re paying almost 300 a month for internet and we use up our data in 5 days,” Fore said.

She says they have two options, Exceed or Century Link, but what they want is Fiber Optics from Charter Spectrum.

“Charter actually stops about a mile down the road,” Fore said.

She said they have asked to get it extended multiple times.

“They said they will do it, but it’s $15,000,” Fore said.

She said they are not the only family that would benefit from it.

“We could get a petition with hundreds of signatures on it but they said there is nothing they can do about it,” Fore said.

It is an issue for several rural areas in Pender and Onslow Counties. Pender County Manager Randal Woodruff said they are looking into it with state officials right now.

“There are some efforts going on, but it hasn’t materialized yet,” Woodruff said.

Fore said whether it is coming up with the money or getting some help from elected officials, internet is something they need.

“There’s nothing, hardly anything you can do without the internet these days,” Fore said.

We reached out to charter spectrum for some more information. A spokesperson said they will look into it and get back to us.