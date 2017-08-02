Several cars, including two Sheriff’s Office vehicles, hit during Wilmington chase

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New details are emerging about what led to a chase that ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Wilmington.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says James Richmond Flowers was wanted out of both Mecklenburg and New Hanover Counties on several outstanding warrants. In New Hanover County, he was wanted on speeding, assault on a female, and driving with a license revoked charges.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies had been trying to find Flowers for the last month or so. When they spotted him yesterday they tried to stop him but he took off in a white Cadillac.

The chase lasted only a few minutes and ended in the are of 8th Street and Russell Ally. Deputies say Flowers struck other cars during the chase. Two sheriff’s office vehicles were also damaged.

No one got hurt.

Flowers faces several charges. They include:

Reckless driving to endanger

2 counts of Hit/Run serious injury/death

4 counts of failure to appear

Assault on LEO/PO/Other serious injury

2 counts of Driving while license revoked, not impaired rev

Hit/run/fail stop/leave scene/property damage

Hit/run with injury

Speeding to elude arrest with aggravating factors

AWDW government official

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the hit/run serious injury death was from Mecklenburg County. We left a message with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office for more information.