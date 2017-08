WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have released surveillance photos of the man accused of robbing the BB&T on College Road.

Police say to check out the man in the red hat.

The robbery happened yesterday at the BB&T at the corner of College Road and Oriole Drive.

Police say the suspect is in his 20s.

He was last seen heading toward the Home Depot.

If you know anything, call police.