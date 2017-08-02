Trump launches ‘real news’ Facebook series to combat mainstream media

Lara Trump

(CNN) — President Trump is now in the news business.

Trump has launched a “real news” video series on his Facebook page, part of his long-standing effort to dismiss the news provided by the mainstream media.

The inaugural episode, published Sunday, features Trump’s daughter-in-law and Wrightsville Beach native Lara boasting about the president’s accomplishments in front of a background of trump campaign logos.

The series boasts that it discredits the mainstream media and advertises what purports to be a reliable alternative.

Despite claims in the video — mainstream media outlets did cover the stories Lara Trump cites as being ignored— including trump donating his second-quarter salary to the education department and Foxconn’s plans to build a plant in Wisconsin.