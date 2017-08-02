WATCH: Plane, person struck by lighting at Florida airport

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Tags: , ,

FORT MYERS, FL (WINK) — Southwest Florida International Airport has released video of a lightning strike incident involving a NavStar employee on the tarmac in July.

*WARNING* Video shows moment of strike. Some viewers may find this disturbing*

Austin Dunn, 21, suffered third-degree burns, muscle damage and bleeding in the brain when lightning struck a plane near him on 7/22/17 at the Southwest Florida International Airport.

While the airport activated its inclement weather alarm system, it’s up to individual carriers to decide whether to follow system precautions, RSW officials said.

Reports says that Dunn has been released from the hospital and is doing better.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Group alleges McDonald’s employees hid bacon in Muslim family’s sandwiches
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
It’s National Ice Cream Sandwich Day!
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Young girls channel their inner mermaids at summer camp
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments