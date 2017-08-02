WATCH: Plane, person struck by lighting at Florida airport

FORT MYERS, FL (WINK) — Southwest Florida International Airport has released video of a lightning strike incident involving a NavStar employee on the tarmac in July.

*WARNING* Video shows moment of strike. Some viewers may find this disturbing*

Austin Dunn, 21, suffered third-degree burns, muscle damage and bleeding in the brain when lightning struck a plane near him on 7/22/17 at the Southwest Florida International Airport.

While the airport activated its inclement weather alarm system, it’s up to individual carriers to decide whether to follow system precautions, RSW officials said.

Reports says that Dunn has been released from the hospital and is doing better.