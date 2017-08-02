Wilmington City Council approves $1 million fire truck, bomb suit

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Council members approved new purchases for Wilmington officials at Tuesday’s meeting.

According to the City of Wilmington on Twitter, council approved a $1 million fire truck purchase for the Wilmington Fire Department. The new truck will replace on that is 20 years old.

Officials also approved the purchase of a bomb suit for the Wilmington Police Department.

Another topic at the meeting was the option to swap property with the town of Wrightsville Beach. The ABC store on Wrightsville Ave. sits just outside city limits.

A developer wants to move the store to free up space to redevelop the land.

The state must still approve the trade.

Council members also allocated $250,000 for low-income home loans and $90,000 for low-interest loans for home repairs to address the need for affordable housing.

Members will meet next on August 15.