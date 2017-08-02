Wilmington man who robbed honey salesman sentenced to prison

Travenus Granger (Photo: District Attorney's Office)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The man who robbed a honey salesman on Highway 117 South is going to prison.

Travenus Grainger, 39, of Wilmington pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Grainger admitted to robbing a man of his wallet, money and cell phone at gunpoint. The man was selling honey on the roadside when Grainger forced him to hand over those items. The victim was then forced to crawl under his car under threat of being shot.

The honey salesman reported the robbery to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office after Grainger took off.

Judge John Nobles sentenced Grainger to a maximum of nearly 7 years in prison.

