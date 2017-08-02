Wilmington Police investigating Chestnut Street stabbing

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man was stabbed multiple times in Wilmington.

Police say it happened in the 500 block of Chestnut Street shortly before 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.

EMS took the victim to the hospital. The victim told police that two guys jumped him around the store, but police say they could not find a crime scene and there were no witnesses.

The investigation continues.

If you know anything, use Text-a-Tip or call (910) 343-3609. No word yet on the victim’s condition at this time.

