Woman burned while trying to blow out Bath and Body Works candle

(Photo: Cody BrawleyFB)

BURLESON, TX (CBS News) — Ashely Brawley’s face was burned after she attempted to blow out a candle from Bath and Body Works on July 23, 2017.

Ashley Brawley’s husband Cody said his wife stepped out of the shower when she smelled a burning smell in the family’s living room. Brawley claims to have lit a three-wick candle about three hours earlier.

When she tried to blow it out, Brawley said, “a fire ball shot back in my face.”

Brawley went to the emergency room a few hours later and was diagnosed with first-degree and second-degree burns on her face, which required morphine to numb the pain.

Bath and Body Works instructs its customers to not burn a candle for more then 3-4 hours at a time.