Apartment complex proposed in Waterford commercial area in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A developer in Leland wants to build a high-end apartment complex behind the Goodwill on Highway 17.

Leland Community Planning and Development Director Gary Vidmar said it is an 11-acre piece of land.

Vidmar said Bert Exum plans to build an apartment complex with around 120 units in the Waterford commercial area. Exum is the same developer who built Waterford of the Carolinas, Compass Pointe and Magnolia Greens.

Vidmar said the developer has requested to change the zoning for the property from commercial to residential at a planning board meeting on august 24.