BCSO: Inmate found dead in jail cell

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Early Thursday morning, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate was found dead in his cell.

At approximately 5:50 a.m., 36-year-old Tony Edward Long was confined in the Brunswick County Detention Facility and was found unresponsive inside his cell.

Deputies say he was given first aid attention by detention medical staff but attempts to revive Long were unsuccessful.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards has found no evidence of foul play or suicide. An autopsy is scheduled Friday to determine the cause of death.

Long was admitted into the detention facility last Thursday for probation violation.

The investigation is ongoing.