Bladen Co. Sheriff: Need help finding breaking and entering suspect

ABBOTTSBURG, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying a suspect in a breaking and entering that happened in July.

“A homeowner came home and found a man breaking into his house,” said Sheriff James McVicker. “The homeowner called 911 and then followed the suspect as he left the residence in a van. After several miles the suspect wrecked his vehicle and fled into the woods. We searched the area for several hours with K-9’s and helicopter but were unable to locate the suspect.”

McVicker said a search of the wrecked vehicle showed it had been stolen in Chesapeake, Virginia the previous week during a home invasion. The vehicle was a 2002 Honda Odyssey, silver in color, with Virginia tags, VMW-8637.

A search of the vehicle showed the suspect had been in the Walgreens in Southport and the Dollar General store in Lake Waccamaw back on July 17, the day of the breaking and entering in Bladen County. Investigators were able to obtain photographs from surveillance tapes at the Walgreens.

If you have any information, contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at 910-862-6960.