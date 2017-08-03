Columbus Co. man found guilty of 2015 shooting

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County man was found guilty of first degree murder by a jury Wednesday.

After a nine day trial, the verdict came in and Antiwuan Campbell was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility parole.

The case was investigated by the Chadbourn Police Department.

Campbell shot Wilbur Allen Davis, Jr. twice after a confrontation at a house in Chadbourn in March 2015.

Davis died shortly after sustaining those gunshot wounds.

During trial the Campbell claimed he acted in self-defense but the jury determined otherwise.

Evidence showed that Davis was shot in the house where he was a guest. During closing arguments, Assistant District Attorney Allan Adams detailed how the physical evidence contradicted the Campbell’s story.

