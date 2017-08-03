Liquor store tells customers ‘pull your pants up’

OKLAHOMA CITY (WKRC) – A store in Oklahoma City posted a sign telling its customers to “pull your pants up or don’t come in.”

Midwest Wine and Spirits management told KFOR they put the sign up because customers kept coming in with low-riding pants.

“Try to have some decency & respect for others. No one wants to see your underwear,” the sign continues.

“I realize wearing pants low is a fashion statement for some, but it doesn’t work for me and I find it somewhat offensive,” Chad Gilbert said.

One customer didn’t agree with the sign’s message.

Sunshine Weatherby said, “I can see that if it was like a church. There are families there, you might have a problem with that, but this is a liquor store. I’ve seen worse at a liquor store.”

Weatherby conceded it was the store’s right and as long as they treat everyone the same, she is okay with it.

One employee added that it raises security concerns too.

“Usually, when people come in with their pants sagging, it’s easier for them to steal bottles,” Shana Wiessner said.