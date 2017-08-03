McGrath, Barefoot preparing for basketball season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After throwing out the first pitch at the Wilmington Sharks game on Wednesday night, UNCW Men’s Head Basketball Coach CB McGrath and Karen Barefoot discussed how they’re already preparing for the upcoming basketball season.

“Right now we’ve got great energy going on,” Barefoot said. “Everybody’s been talking, problem solving, working together as a team.”

“I think they’re very coachable,” McGrath said. “You know I guess you don’t know what to expect when you take over a new program, but you don’t expect them to be that coachable, you know. And they’re buying in and whatever I say they listen to and they try and do.”

“When I got here in April there was a recruiting period and some guys signed to come in, fill our roster out, and this summer we spent some time looking at some underclassmen, ’cause obviously we’ve got two seniors and we have two open scholarships that we’re looking to bring three or four guys in the next year to help us again,” McGrath said.

“I feel like we really accomplished a lot this summer in July,” Barefoot said. “So now we’re just making our phone calls and setting up official visits with our recruits and that’s pretty successful so far.”

“I’ve enjoyed just being able to make the decisions and you know, knowing what I say sort of goes, you know I don’t have to check with anybody in terms of style of play or at practice,” McGrath said.

“I’ve also enjoyed getting to know everybody in the community that I’ve had a chance to interact with,” McGrath said.

“I love the people here,” Barefoot said. “You know every day you get up it just makes you just want to do more.”

“Being on campus I feel like it’s a family feel,” Barefoot said. “I love the students. I think everybody kind of supports each other in the community and I love that, so it’s really exciting for me to be here as their head coach and maybe make history and get to the NCAA and maybe dance a little bit.”