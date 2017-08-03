NC couple kept baby in cage, deputies say

MADISON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) — Deputies say a Madison County couple kept an infant in a cage for at least 23 hours a day and fed minimal food.

Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said in a Facebook post that Haley Trantham and Vincent Lee II are each charged with two counts of child abuse.

Harwood said deputies investigating a child neglect complaint found the baby in a “self-made cage” in the upstairs area of the couple’s home. Deputies immediately removed the baby from the cage.

“Detectives investigating the case were able to determine that the infant had been being confined to the cage for 23 hours or more daily and only given minimal amounts food,” Harwood said.

He said the baby received medical treatment.

The couple is in the Madison County Detention Facility.

Trantham is also charged with marijuana possession.

