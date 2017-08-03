Where’s the beef?! On top of this new Starbucks drink

Honey cold foam sits atop the coffee, and baristas finish the drink off with cracked peppercorn and a skewer of beef jerky.

“The sweet and herbal spice notes naturally paired well with savory ingredients,” Raegan Powell with Starbucks R&D said of the drink. “We want to celebrate our passion for coffee, but also create the unexpected with flavors that we know Roastery customers love.”

The drink, which is part of the company’s charitable efforts to rebuild Congo’s coffee industry, is available at Starbucks’ Seattle Reserve Roastery for a limited time.