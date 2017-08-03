Plumber fired after video showing him kicking dog goes viral

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – A plumber in North Carolina has lost his job after a video showing him kicking a dog at a home went viral.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports a woman identified on her Facebook page as Kelly Nicole posted the 34-second video showing two men entering a living room on the way to the kitchen as a dog barked at them.

One of the men kicked the dog, then continued into the kitchen.

The video had more than 1,800 shares and garnered 550 comments on Wednesday before it was taken down.

A secretary for the plumbing company confirmed its workers were at the home and said the unidentified worker who kicked the dog was fired.

She said the company apologized for the worker’s action.

