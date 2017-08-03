SC Highway Patrol updates tattoo policy, regulates ink content and placement

South Carolina Highway Patrol Recruiting and Training has updated its tattoo policy!

According to a post on the SCHP Facebook page, a number of new regulations are now in place regarding the content and placement of trooper tattoos.

The updated policy states that applicants cannot have tattoos with offensive content, including nudity, violence, vulgarity, sexuality, criminality, or oppressive ideation.

Tattoos are not permitted on the neck, head, face, or any area of the chest that would be visible while in uniform or wearing a crew neck t-shirt.

No tattoos are permitted on the hands with the exception of a single band tattoo on one finger of either the right or left hand. That tattoo cannot exceed 3/8 of an inch in width.

Except as specified in Section (IV)( B)(2)(b), tattoos cannot show while in uniform or in a recognizable off duty position.

Troopers with approved and previously-defined visible tattoos have the option to cover them with a skin tone cover-up sleeve or a department-approved long-sleeved shirt.

You can review the new tattoo policy by clicking here.

Anyone with further questions about the policy is asked to email the recruiters at schprecruiter@scdps.gov