Sharks finish regular season against SwampDogs at Buck Hardee Field

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two days after the Sharks 10 game win streak came to a close, Wilmington returned home to face Fayetteville Wednesday night.

The Sharks have struggled at home against the SwampDogs. Wilmington allowed a season high in hits and runs in the 16-8 loss at the Shark Tank.

In the first, the Dogs jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. With two outs, Jayson Newman hit his first home run of the night to right field.

In the second, Wilmington tied the contest at 2.

In the visitors next at bat Fayetteville would take the lead for good. 2 innings later in the 5th, the SwampDogs added two more on a double by Jose Rojas and a ground out by Andrew Henrickson.

In the bottom of the fifth, Wilmington cut the deficit back to one. Luke Morgan singled into right center field to score Cam Locklear and Justin Dean for his 2nd and 3rd RBI of the contest.

From the 5th to the 9th innings, Fayetteville scored at least two runs in each of those five innings. In the sixth, the Dogs scored two against the starter Breydan Gorham. The next inning, Fayetteville hit three home runs, a two run shot by Matt Morrow, Jayson Newman’s seconddinger and a solo homer by Justin Hawkins.

Heading to the 8th, the visitors led 11-4.

The Sharks made a push in the 8th. With one on and one out, Cam Locklear homered to left field. Three batters later, Dan Wilson hit his second home runof the season, a two run shot to left field as well.

Fayetteville scored two more in the ninth on three hits against Sharks reliever Ward Coleman. The SwampDogs finished with 16 runs on 20 hits against 5 different Wilmington pitchers.

The Sharks missed the opportunity to move into sole possession of first place in the East division.

Wilmington is now 29-21 overall.