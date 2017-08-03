Silver Alert issued for missing Wilmington woman

Deborah Lynn Cavanaugh-Blades still missing, family not giving up hope (Photo: Facebook)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A silver alert has been issued for a Wilmington woman missing since Saturday.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Deborah Lynn Cavanaugh-Blades is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She was last seen driving a 2012 white Chevy Equinox with black surf racks. Police said the vehicle should have a NC tag of CAB-5862.

Cavanaugh-Blades is described as a white female around 5′ 7″ and weighs approx 190 lbs. She has shoulder length reddish brown hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.

This week has been very hard on the Blades family, but they are not giving up hope.

“I said, ‘well maybe she’s gone for a walk.’ So I went out the front door and saw that my car was gone,” her husband Peter said.

“Out of all of this that’s been the biggest thing for me is seeing there’s over 41,000 people sharing this on Facebook,” her daughter Summer said.

Family, friends, and strangers all hoping and wishing Blades would come back. Summer and Peter want Blades to know how loved she is. They both want her to come home safely so she can get the help she needs.

If you see Cavanaugh-Blades or a white Chevy Equinox with black surf racks, please call police.