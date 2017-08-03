Federal investigators ask NCDEQ for documents about Chemours, GenX

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Federal investigators have subpoenaed the NC Department of Environmental Quality as part of a grand jury looking into the Chemours Company and GenX it has released into the Cape Fear River from the chemical maker’s facility near Fayetteville.

According to a DEQ news release, the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina issued the subpoena on July 28. The subpoena, which came from the US Attorney’s Criminal Division, requests that by Aug. 22 DEQ provide to a grand jury in Wilmington records and documents, including permits, environmental compliance information, reports, emails, research and notes, related to Chemours’s Fayetteville Works facility, GenX and other fluorinated chemicals.

“DEQ will provide all relevant records about Chemours as part of this ongoing federal investigation,” DEQ spokesman Jamie Kritzer said in the release. “We are pleased that federal authorities are taking this matter seriously as we continue our own investigation into Chemours and the issues surrounding GenX and the other unregulated chemical compounds.”

WWAY asked Chemours via email if it had received a subpoena from the US Attorney’s Office as well. A spokesman responded, “We continue to work closely with local, state and federal officials to determine the appropriate next steps.” That’s the same answer the company has provided for several inquiries.

During a visit to Wilmington last week, Gov. Roy Cooper called for a state criminal investigation into the GenX issue.