Surfers Healing offers free surf camp for kids with autism in Wrightsville Beach

(Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Surfers Healing will soon be back in the Cape Fear for another year.

It’s a free surfing camp for children with autism.

It will be two special days at Wrightsville Beach as the founder of Surfers Healing and pro surfer, Izzy Paskowitz and his team come to the area.

This is their 12th year visiting Wrightsville Beach, however they are celebrating their 20th anniversary, serving over 4,500 children with autism .

They will share the therapeutic experience of surfing with over 300 children between August 21-22.

Camp will take place between Stone Street and Birmingham Street accesses. Registration is closed and the camp is full but donations are always appreciated.

