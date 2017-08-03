Team seeking public comments on Wilmington Police Department

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An Accreditation Assessment team wants to hear from the public when they arrive in Wilmington to examine the police department’s policy and procedures, management, operations and support services.

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc will arrive August 13.

Their visit is part of the Commission’s process to gain accreditation. As part of the assessment, agency personnel and members of the community are invited to offcer comments at a public information session on Monday, August 14 at 3:00 p.m.

The session will be held at City Council Chambers at Thalian Hall.

If you can not attend the public information session and want to provide comments to the assessment team, you can call on Tuesday, August 15 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The number to call is (910) 341-0820.

Calls and public comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with CALEA standards. A copy of the standards is available at WPD Headquarters at 615 Bess St.

WPD has to comply with CALEA standards in order to gain accredited status.

“Accreditation is an important part of our agency’s commitment to enhance our service and professionalism. We are committed to working with CALEA to make this happen,” said Wilmington Police Chief Ralph Evangelous.

Accreditation is for three years, during which the agency must submit annual reports attesting continued compliance with those standards under which it was initially accredited.

You can also write in comments about the Wilmington Police Department’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation. You can send them to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA®), 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, suite 320 Gainesville, Virginia 20155.