Town installs an ‘access deck’ for easier beach trips

Access Deck (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It can be difficult for the handicapped to enjoy the beaches here in the Cape Fear. That’s why Carolina Beach is making it easier for those in wheelchairs to access the sand.

After listening to input from residents and visitors, the town has installed an “access deck”.

It’s a non-slip system of panels placed over the sand to make it easier for people that have a hard time walking to get out onto the beach.

It’s just a trial right now but the town says if they find it feasible it could be a permanent installation.

“The board walk is already ADA accessible,” said Kevin Murphy, They Will Surf Again director. “The idea is that someone could come down in a wheelchair, a walker or someone who just has some difficult times walking through the sand, they can come down this ramp and can walk right down to a spot where their family is going to be at or they can transition into one of the towns beach wheelchairs and then go from there right down into the water.”

Murphy says if this becomes permanent it will from Memorial Day until Labor Day.