Trump to announce new ways to help veterans get medical care

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government wants to make it easier for veterans to get medical care and is promoting new ways to use technology to help.

The steps include using video technology and diagnostic tools to conduct exams, and veterans soon can use mobile devices to help with appointments.

President Donald Trump is announcing the initiatives Thursday at the White House.

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says the goal is better health care for veterans whether they are in their homes or traveling.

The new programs are in addition to “telehealth” programs that Shulkin says provided care to more than 700,000 veterans last year.

print
Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina
16 hours ago
1 Comments for this article
NC’s Blue Cross cutting rate request on individual policies
Read More»
21 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump launches ‘real news’ Facebook series to combat mainstream media
Read More»
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Lawsuit: Fox coordinated with White House on false story
Read More»
newsletter signup
More News»

Recent Comments