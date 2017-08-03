Trump’s tweets send advisers scrambling to reshape policy

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s tendency to tweet his mind on policy matters is blindsiding advisers.

They sometimes have to scramble to reshape policy to catch up with the president’s tweets and public declarations.

It’s happening on subjects ranging from Qatar to Russia to the president’s surprise announcement that he wants to ban transgender people from the military.

Policymakers worry that Trump’s tweets produce an inconsistent message.

They’re hoping Trump’s selection this week of retired Marine Gen. John Kelly to be White House chief of staff may help to streamline policymaking and convince the president that his tweets can create chaos when they’re at odds with administration policy.

Only the Fake News Media and Trump enemies want me to stop using Social Media (110 million people). Only way for me to get the truth out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2017

