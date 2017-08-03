Woman robs Fayetteville Sprint store with ‘assault rifle,’ police say

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WNCN) – A woman holding an assault rifle stole cellphones from a Fayetteville Sprint store on Good Middling Drive, police said.

The suspect demanded cellphones from a store employee and left the store once the clerk handed over the devices, police said. Around 7:30 p.m., the woman walked into the Sprint Store with an assault rifle and approached a clerk, Fayetteville police said.

She left the scene in a dark blue Mazda.

The suspect was described as having dark-colored hair and was wearing a green tank top with black horizontal stripes, black pants, and black sneakers with a tattoo on her right shoulder blade.

Detectives with the FPD’s Robbery Unit have obtained surveillance video from the business and are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect.