WWAY Beat the Heat winner claims her sweet prize

Jinah Smith and her son Logan. (Photo/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We received so many wonderful entries in the WWAY Beat the Heat photo contest. The winner came by the studios to claim the prize pack Thursday and it was all smiles for the mom who submitted a photo of her son.

Jinah Smith won the contest with her adorable son soaking up some rays. Her son Logan is 16 months old and when she submitted the photo she said his feeding tube “disability” doesn’t disable him from splashing away the heat.

He won the contest with 91 votes.

“I was more excited about the fact that we’re able to show people what they can do even with a ‘disability’ or what not,” Smith said. “They’re about to do everything and I want people to know that information.”

Smith and her family won season water park passes to Jungle Rapids, a kayak, and free Gio’s Italian Ice for a year.

Congratulations!