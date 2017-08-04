Culvert repairs to temporarily close NC 131 in Columbus County

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Maintenance repairs will require a stretch of highway in Columbus County to temporarily close Tuesday, August 8.

Workers need to close N.C. 131 between Silver Spoon and Peacock roads, north of Whiteville, to repair soil erosion under each end of a reinforced concrete culvert, which acts as an underground aqueduct. The road is expected to reopen by August 23.

Floodwaters during Hurricane Matthew created some voids under the culvert. The contractor, Hibbert Enterprises of Wilmington, will fill the void with a concrete-type grout that will prevent further erosion and extend the life of the culvert.

Detours will direct drivers to use Silver Spoon and Wooten Store roads to U.S. 701.

N.C. 131 is one of three locations in Columbus and Bladen counties where culverts will be repaired through a $371,950 contract.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter.