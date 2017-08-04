Department of Defense: Two killed in Afghanistan from Fort Bragg

WASHINGTON – The Department of Defense announced Thursday night that two soldiers who were killed in Afghanistan on Wednesday were from Fort Bragg in Fayetteville.

Sgt. Jonathon Michael Hunter, 23, of Columbus, Ind., and Spc. Christopher MIchael Harris, 25, of Jackson Springs, N.C. Both soldiers were assigned to 2nd Battalion, 504th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg. The incident is under investigation.

Officials said the two died while supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. They died in Kandahar, Afghanistan, as a result of injuries sustained when a vehicle-borne improved explosive device detonated near their convoy. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

On Friday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered that American and North Carolina flags across the state be lowered to half-staff in honor of the two men killed. The flags are to remain at half-staff until sunset on Monday, Aug. 7.